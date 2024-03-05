Jefferies Financial Group Raises Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $15.50

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERT. KeyCorp started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,924,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

