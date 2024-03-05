Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $230.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

