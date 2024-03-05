Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $170.64. 5,615,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,655. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.