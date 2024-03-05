Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.64. 19,913,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,811,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $419.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

