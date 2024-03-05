Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.13. 6,686,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.73. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.