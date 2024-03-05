Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

