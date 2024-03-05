Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $59.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,342.75. 3,559,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,162. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,012.27. The company has a market capitalization of $622.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

