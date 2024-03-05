Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,496,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,759,000 after buying an additional 362,935 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 15,356,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,152,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

