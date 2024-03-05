Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $759.95. 2,339,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,243. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.80 and a fifty-two week high of $769.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $699.66 and its 200-day moving average is $619.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

