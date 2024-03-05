Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,888 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in UBS Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,880. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

