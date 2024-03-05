Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.1 %

JACK stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,247 shares of company stock valued at $674,823. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.