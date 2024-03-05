Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $161.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $154.99 and last traded at $154.56. 352,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,201,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.62.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

