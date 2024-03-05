J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) versus WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ) Financial Comparison

WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) and J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of WeWork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of J.W. Mays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WeWork alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeWork and J.W. Mays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00 J.W. Mays $22.58 million 3.88 -$80,000.00 ($0.17) -254.87

Volatility & Risk

J.W. Mays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork. J.W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeWork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WeWork has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WeWork and J.W. Mays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and J.W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59% J.W. Mays -1.51% -0.63% -0.36%

Summary

J.W. Mays beats WeWork on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

(Get Free Report)

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About J.W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.