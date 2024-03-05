iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

