iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.38. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Transportation Average ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 395,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,539,000 after purchasing an additional 268,768 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,128,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.