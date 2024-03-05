iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,436,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,958,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $186.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

