iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.44

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 24415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,032,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $774,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

