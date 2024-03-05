iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Johns Hopkins University’s 5th Largest Position

Johns Hopkins University trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,946 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 4.5% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $82,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 335,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,796.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. 3,909,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $107.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

