iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 141,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. 1,550,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,410. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

