iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IVV traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, reaching $508.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.04 and a 200-day moving average of $461.48. The company has a market capitalization of $393.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $516.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

