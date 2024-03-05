Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,488 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,494 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. 377,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $81.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,600. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

