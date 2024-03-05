Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 393,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 190,077 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
