Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 393,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 190,077 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

