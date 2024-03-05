Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 393,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 190,077 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.