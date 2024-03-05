Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 16,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

