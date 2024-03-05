Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. 384,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,028. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

