Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 2,484,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,266. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

