Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,660. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

