Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Kenfarb & CO.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Intuit by 13.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 318,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded down $31.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $636.97. The company had a trading volume of 830,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

