International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $35.83 on Monday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 310.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

