International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $1,250,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $95,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

