Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

