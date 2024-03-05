Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,553,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,249,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

