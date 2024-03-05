Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,145,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intapp by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Intapp Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 479,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629,338 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,541.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,899 shares of company stock worth $8,748,903 over the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

