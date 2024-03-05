Insight Enterprises’ (NSIT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $211.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,087. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

