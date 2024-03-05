Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 6,780 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $20,640.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 4,787,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,441. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

