Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 321,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,353. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

