Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) COO Sells 2,626 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $103.23. 269,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,739. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

