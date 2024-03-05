Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $771,761.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RxSight Price Performance

RxSight stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 384,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,826. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 52.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.