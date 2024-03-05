Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells 85,207 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 958,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

