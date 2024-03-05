Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Sells 15,476 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 15,476 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $414,447.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,322.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 561,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

