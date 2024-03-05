Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

