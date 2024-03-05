Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 989 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AppFolio Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of APPF traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.59. 275,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $246.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,620.21 and a beta of 0.81.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
