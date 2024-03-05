Insider Buying: NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD – Get Free Report) insider Catherine (Cass) O’Connor acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$21,910.00 ($14,227.27).

NextEd Group Limited provides educational services in Australia, Europe, and South America. It operates through four segments: Technology & Design, International Vocational, Go Study, and Domestic Vocational. The Technology & Design segment offers face-to-face and online courses in information technology, digital design, interactive multimedia, computer coding, digital marketing, games and apps programming, and interior design.

