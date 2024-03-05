Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.88% of Ingevity worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.45 and a beta of 1.85. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $81.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

