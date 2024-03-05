India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $192.50

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.34), with a volume of 347890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.35).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.47. The company has a market capitalization of £177.50 million, a P/E ratio of 530.34 and a beta of 0.67.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

