Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 24.30

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON INCH traded down GBX 59 ($0.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 621.50 ($7.89). 929,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

