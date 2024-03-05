Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Impinj comprises approximately 0.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.12% of Impinj worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $111.54. 203,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

