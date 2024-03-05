ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Andrew Grant Acquires 100,000 Shares

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grant bought 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).
ImpediMed Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
ImpediMed Company Profile
