ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMGN

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.