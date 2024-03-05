Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Immuneering Price Performance
IMRX opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Immuneering
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
