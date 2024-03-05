Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.