Image Scan (LON:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01), with a volume of 723246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Image Scan Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

